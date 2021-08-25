Missing Lowestoft 29-year-old found in Essex

Published: 12:02 PM August 25, 2021

Glen Dale, 29, has been missing for almost a week - Credit: Suffolk Police

A missing man from Lowestoft was found in Essex yesterday after he went missing in July.

Glen Dale, 29, was last seen on July 29, when it was believed he had travelled to north London.

But now Mr Dale has been found in Essex after he presented himself to police safe and well yesterday afternoon.

Police said they would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with the appeal.