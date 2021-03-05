News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Digger worth £14,000 stolen from Norfolk site

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:31 AM March 5, 2021   
A yellow and black JCB mini digger was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth.

A yellow and black JCB mini digger was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth between 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 and 7am on Wednesday, March 3. - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the machine which is worth £14,000.

A yellow and black JCB mini digger was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth between 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 and 7am on Wednesday, March 3.

Police have said the digger is worth around £14,000, and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/13531/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon