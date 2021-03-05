Digger worth £14,000 stolen from Norfolk site

Published: 10:31 AM March 5, 2021

A yellow and black JCB mini digger was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth between 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 and 7am on Wednesday, March 3. - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the machine which is worth £14,000.

A yellow and black JCB mini digger was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth between 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 and 7am on Wednesday, March 3.

Police have said the digger is worth around £14,000, and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/13531/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.