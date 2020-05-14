Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack
PUBLISHED: 09:14 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 14 May 2020
The family of a man who died after he was attacked at the weekend have released a photograph and paid tribute to their “beloved son”.
The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech at about 5.10am on Saturday, May 9.
A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Arlauskas, who lived on Princes Road, Wisbech, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, appeared have been charged with his murder.
In a tribute Mr Arlauskas’s family said: “We are devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved son. He was much loved by us and our family and will be deeply missed.”
