Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack

Mindaugas Arlauskas, who died after he was attcked in Wisbech on May 5 Picture: Submitted Archant

The family of a man who died after he was attacked at the weekend have released a photograph and paid tribute to their “beloved son”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at Sandall Road, Wisbech, where the man's body was found Picture: Terry Harris. Police at Sandall Road, Wisbech, where the man's body was found Picture: Terry Harris.

The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech at about 5.10am on Saturday, May 9.

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Arlauskas, who lived on Princes Road, Wisbech, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, appeared have been charged with his murder.

In a tribute Mr Arlauskas’s family said: “We are devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved son. He was much loved by us and our family and will be deeply missed.”