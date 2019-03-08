Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Updated

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

PUBLISHED: 08:11 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 17 July 2019

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man will appear in court this morning charged with murdering his wife at a care home on the edge of Norwich.

Mill Street, in Buxton. Pic: Google Street View.Mill Street, in Buxton. Pic: Google Street View.

Officers were called to Grays Fair Court care home, in Dereham Road, New Costessey at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12 following reports a woman had been found dead inside the Norfolk County Council-run property.

Pending the formal opening of an inquest into the death, the woman has been provisionally identified as Doreen Virgo, 89 and from Mill Street in Buxton.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday showed she died from a compression of the neck.

Following a joint investigation by Norfolk and Suffolk Police, the woman's husband Mick Virgo, 81, of Mill Street, Buxton, has been charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody after being released from hospital after treatment and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, July 17).

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Shorne.

Norfolk County Council said staff and residents at Grays Fair Court, where it is believed Doreen Virgo was a resident, were being supported by the care home's management team and the council's well-being service.

Most Read

Elderly woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Builders find surprise message hidden in floor of 150-year-old Norfolk building

A note was found inside a packet of cigarettes that had been hidden under the floor. Picture: Richard Lines

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth home

Coronation Terrace in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Google.

‘We have collectively failed’ - report reveals lack of support for domestic abuse victims in rural areas

Research by the National Rural Crime Network showed victims stay longer with abusive partners, on average three years before seeking help compared to 2.6 years in urban areas. Pic (posed by model): Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Norwich scientists discover how to stop people smoking - pay them

Scientists from Norwich have found that people are more likely to stop smoking and stay smoke free if they’re are paid to. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists