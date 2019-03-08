Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

A man will appear in court this morning charged with murdering his wife at a care home on the edge of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mill Street, in Buxton. Pic: Google Street View. Mill Street, in Buxton. Pic: Google Street View.

Officers were called to Grays Fair Court care home, in Dereham Road, New Costessey at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12 following reports a woman had been found dead inside the Norfolk County Council-run property.

Pending the formal opening of an inquest into the death, the woman has been provisionally identified as Doreen Virgo, 89 and from Mill Street in Buxton.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday showed she died from a compression of the neck.

Following a joint investigation by Norfolk and Suffolk Police, the woman's husband Mick Virgo, 81, of Mill Street, Buxton, has been charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody after being released from hospital after treatment and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, July 17).

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Shorne.

Norfolk County Council said staff and residents at Grays Fair Court, where it is believed Doreen Virgo was a resident, were being supported by the care home's management team and the council's well-being service.