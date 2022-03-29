Parents reunited at graveside make appeal to catch daughter’s killer

John Bettles and Denise Taylor have made a renewed appeal to help catch the killer of their daughter Michelle Bettles (inset). - Credit: Danielle Booden/Norfolk Constabulary

The parents of Michelle Bettles have made a renewed appeal for information to bring her killer to justice after 20 years.

John Bettles and Denise Taylor, who were reunited as a couple 12 years ago after a meeting at their daughter's graveside on what would have been her 30th birthday, said they believed people still had information that could lead to her murderer.

Michelle, 22, who was a sex worker in Norwich, was last seen in the city on the night of 28 March 2002.

John Bettles and police major crime review manager Andy Guy speaking on the 20th anniversary of the murder of Michelle Bettles. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Her body was discovered in woodland near to the A47 at Scarning on March 31, 2002, Easter Sunday. Her killer has never been found.

Her parents said they hoped a new police appeal to mark the 20th anniversary of her death might finally bring closure to the family.

“After 20 years it is quite emotional,” said Mr Bettles. “The way she was just cruelly and abruptly taken from us. It is not just us, it’s the rest of the family.

Michelle Bettles, from Norwich, was murdered in 2002. This week marks the 20th anniversary of her death. - Credit: Norfolk Police

“You think how would she have grown up? How would she have matured? What would her achievements in life have been, because I think she would have achieved a lot. She was a bright kid.”

Her mother added: “It’s 20 years since I got that news but it really is still as painful."

Police are testing items for new DNA leads as part of efforts to solve one of Norfolk's most high profile cold cases.

Police scouring the edge of woods near Dereham after the discovery of body of Michelle Bettles' body in 2002. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant.

Mr Bettles said they remained hopeful it could lead to a fresh breakthrough.

“The items being tested will come back and if you were in contact with Michelle anywhere near the time of her disappearance then chances are if you’ve left your DNA it is going to be there and they will find it," he said.

Her mother added: “I’m hoping and praying that the person who did this will worry because DNA has moved forward and now there is every chance they will get their comeuppance.”

CCTV shot of Michelle Bettles before she went missing.

On the night of her disappearance, Ms Bettles had not kept an appointment with a regular client close to her home address in the Dereham Road area of Norwich, which police described as unusual for her.

CCTV footage from the evening showed her walking along St Benedict’s Street towards the city centre at 8.20pm.

As part of the new review, detectives are looking into a potential sighting in the City Road area, walking towards Queens Road just after 10.30pm.

There are also other uncorroborated sightings around the Rouen Road and the Ber Street area.

Police major crime review manager Andy Guy. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Major crime review manager, Andy Guy, said: “We did try to trace Michelle’s clients at the time and we had some success but we know there are many others we just couldn’t identify. I understand why people wouldn’t necessarily want to come forward.”

He urged people who may have known things back then but didn’t or couldn't tell police to now come forward.

“People will have loyalties and allegiances that change over time. Maybe someone didn't feel they could come forward 20 years ago and maybe they can now,” he said.

John Bettles and police major crime review manager Andy Guy speaking on the 20th anniversary of the murder of Michelle Bettles. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Maybe they were in a cohesive relationship, maybe they were involved in drugs or whatever, but hopefully 20 years later those shackles won’t still bind them.”

Mr Bettles said hearing about DNA success in other cases had got their hopes up over the years but that age and health meant this might be their last major appeal to find their daughter’s killer.

“We share memories of Michelle nearly every single day,” he said. “People find it hard to believe but we talk about her as if she is still alive. In a way it is how you deal with the grief of it all.”

Michelle Bettles parents were reunited after meeting at her grave on what would have ben her 30th birthday. - Credit: Jessoca Coppins, Archant Norfolk

• Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crime Review Team on 01953 423819 or email unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.police.uk

• Alternatively, you can access the public portal via the website or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.