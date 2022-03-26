News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Unsolved murder of Norwich woman, 22, to be featured on BBC series

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:34 PM March 26, 2022
Michelle Bettles' murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Michelle Bettles' murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The unsolved murder of a woman whose body was found in Norfolk is to feature on a BBC One series - on the 20th anniversary of the gruesome discovery.

On March 28, 2002, the body of then 22-year-old Michelle Bettles was discovered in woodland near to the A47 at Scarning.

To this day no convictions have been made in relation to her murder, making it one of Norfolk's most high profile cold cases.

On Monday, the 20th anniversary of the day the Norwich sex worker's body was discovered, the case will feature on the BBC One series We Are England.

Broadcasting at 8.30pm, the 30-minute documentary will see her father John Bettles, who now lives in Lincolnshire, returning to Norwich in an attempt to retrace her footsteps.

The show's synopsis says: "As the 20th anniversary of Michelle's death approaches, John travels back to Norwich to meet with Norfolk Police ahead of a new public appeal for information."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Reporter Emily Thomson joins Paul 'Chuck' Norris, centre, of Bush Adventures Uk, and Sean Ready, of

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after reports a baby was taken without authorisation.

Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Boat owners who are legally registered to live at the Waveney River Centre have been ordered to leav

'We've been made homeless' - Houseboat families 'evicted' from moorings

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon