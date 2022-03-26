Unsolved murder of Norwich woman, 22, to be featured on BBC series

The unsolved murder of a woman whose body was found in Norfolk is to feature on a BBC One series - on the 20th anniversary of the gruesome discovery.

On March 28, 2002, the body of then 22-year-old Michelle Bettles was discovered in woodland near to the A47 at Scarning.

To this day no convictions have been made in relation to her murder, making it one of Norfolk's most high profile cold cases.

On Monday, the 20th anniversary of the day the Norwich sex worker's body was discovered, the case will feature on the BBC One series We Are England.

Broadcasting at 8.30pm, the 30-minute documentary will see her father John Bettles, who now lives in Lincolnshire, returning to Norwich in an attempt to retrace her footsteps.

The show's synopsis says: "As the 20th anniversary of Michelle's death approaches, John travels back to Norwich to meet with Norfolk Police ahead of a new public appeal for information."