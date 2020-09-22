Man charged after stolen Mercedes found 66 miles away

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norfolk man has been charged with numerous offences, including possession of drugs, after a Mercedes car was stolen from outside a home.

The Mercedes C320 car was stolen from Hallmark Close, Lakenheath in the early hours of Friday, September 4 and was later located by police a day-and-a-half later and more than 66 miles away in Lowestoft.

Officers stopped the stolen car, which was being driven on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft at 6.40pm on September 5 with the driver arrested on suspicion of theft.

Police said a quantity of drugs were also located in the vehicle.

Shaun Vittles, 42, of Swaffham Road, Narborough, was subsequently charged with theft, driving without motor insurance, driving whilst disqualified, possession of class A and class B drugs and breaking a bail condition not to be in the front seat of a motor vehicle.

Vittles appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on September 14 and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 8.