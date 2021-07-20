News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two men face trial accused of raping woman after night out

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:57 AM July 20, 2021    Updated: 12:20 PM July 20, 2021
city of culture

Two men are to stand trial accused of raping a woman in Great Yarmouth in 2019. - Credit: James Bass

Two men are to stand trial accused of the rape of a woman who was attacked following a night out in Great Yarmouth.

It follows an incident on July 12 to July 13, 2019 when a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was attacked in the town.

Ionut Mitrea, 33, and Alexandru Puscoci, 21, have both been charged with rape.

Mitrea, of St Peters Road, Yarmouth, and Puscoci, of Cobbs Place, Yarmouth, are both due to go on trial on Monday July 26 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial review ahead of next week's trial.

Neither defendant appeared in court for the short hearing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
  2. 2 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
  3. 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  1. 4 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
  2. 5 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  3. 6 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
  4. 7 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
  5. 8 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  6. 9 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
  7. 10 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils

What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon