Published: 11:57 AM July 20, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM July 20, 2021

Two men are to stand trial accused of raping a woman in Great Yarmouth in 2019. - Credit: James Bass

Two men are to stand trial accused of the rape of a woman who was attacked following a night out in Great Yarmouth.

It follows an incident on July 12 to July 13, 2019 when a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was attacked in the town.

Ionut Mitrea, 33, and Alexandru Puscoci, 21, have both been charged with rape.

Mitrea, of St Peters Road, Yarmouth, and Puscoci, of Cobbs Place, Yarmouth, are both due to go on trial on Monday July 26 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial review ahead of next week's trial.

Neither defendant appeared in court for the short hearing.