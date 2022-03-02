Two jailed after police seize crack cocaine worth up to £350,000

Two men have been jailed for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Norfolk.

Ben Noller, 34, of Cyril Child Close in Colchester, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine between April 1 and April 24 2020.

Luke Bush, 32, of Sunnyside in Diss, was jailed for 12 years after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine during the same period.

On April 3 2020, officers witnessed suspicious activity just off Union Road at Wortham Ling, near Diss.

Ben Noller - Credit: Norfolk Police

Noller was the driver of a car and following a search, officers seized a quantity of crack cocaine, cash and a mobile phone.

Noller was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and was later released under investigation while officers made further enquiries.

During analysis of the mobile phone, officers found regular text conversations between Noller and Bush indicating the transportation of drugs.

On April 23 2020, officers stopped a car Noller was driving in Elms Close in Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds.

He was found in possession of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of between £100,000 and £350,000.

Luke Bush - Credit: Norfolk Police

A mobile phone was also seized and analysis found calls being made between Noller and Bush.

Officers later arrested Bush at an address in Sunnyside in Diss on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Cocaine was also seized at the address.

Both men were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 1.