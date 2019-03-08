Two men charged after woman robbed of jewellery in Hingham

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

Police have charged two men in connection with the robbery of a woman in Hingham.

The attack happened near to the centre of the town on Market Place. Photo: Luke Powell The attack happened near to the centre of the town on Market Place. Photo: Luke Powell

Freddie Aguis, of Penshurst Road and John Weaver, of Iveagh Close, both in Hackney, London, are accused of robbing the woman of a Rolex watch and jewellery on March 13.

The incident happened at about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street.

Police said the victim suffered hand and head injuries.

Aguis, 27 and Weaver, 33, were remanded in police custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court today, Thursday 18 April.