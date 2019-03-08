Two men charged after woman robbed of jewellery in Hingham
PUBLISHED: 14:56 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 18 April 2019
Archant
Police have charged two men in connection with the robbery of a woman in Hingham.
The attack happened near to the centre of the town on Market Place. Photo: Luke Powell
Freddie Aguis, of Penshurst Road and John Weaver, of Iveagh Close, both in Hackney, London, are accused of robbing the woman of a Rolex watch and jewellery on March 13.
The incident happened at about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street.
Police said the victim suffered hand and head injuries.
Aguis, 27 and Weaver, 33, were remanded in police custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court today, Thursday 18 April.
