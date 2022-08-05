News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two charged after petrol station knifepoint robberies

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:35 PM August 5, 2022
The Gulf petrol station in Swaffham Road, Ickburgh has been targeted by armed robbers twice in a fortnight

Two men have been charged in connection with knifepoint robberies in west Norfolk.

Police were called to a petrol station in Swaffham Road, Ickburgh, at 3.10pm on July 20.

A man had entered the shop and threatened a shop worker with a knife before stealing cash and cigarettes.

The second robbery was just over a week later at 6.55pm on July 28.

Two men entered the same petrol station, threatened two shop workers with a knife and stole cash and cigarettes.

On Thursday (August 4), police arrested two men in their 40s at an address in Haverhill in Suffolk in connection with both robberies.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.

Mervyn Moulton, 49 and of Woodcock Close in Haverhill, has been charged with four offences - two charges of robbery and two of possession of a knife on July 20 and 28.

Anthony Ferguson, also of Woodcock Close in Haverhill, was charged with robbery on July 28.

Moulton and Ferguson both appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday (August 5) and were remanded into custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, September 2.

