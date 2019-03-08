Cash stolen after burglars force entry into property

Two men have been arrested after a burglary on Waterfield Avenue in Fakenham. Picture: Google Archant

Two men have been arrested after cash was stolen from a property in Fakenham.

The suspects cold called at an address on Waterfield Avenue on Sunday between 6pm and 6.30pm and a purse containing cash, cards and cigarettes was stolen.

Police are investigating the incident and the two men, aged 17 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both men were questioned and released on bail until April 6 while inquiries continue.

On Twitter, North Norfolk Police said: “Our thanks to #Sgt865 and his drone for assisting in the search for an outstanding suspect in the Fakenham area tonight.

“Anyone who thinks they may have information about this incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 347 of March 10, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”