Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps Archant

Armed robbers wearing balaclavas forced the “terrified” occupants of a parked car to give up their valuables in a quiet Norfolk lane.

The victims, a man and two women, all in their 20s, were not hurt in the incident and had reportedly driven to the spot to eat pizza.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Officers say the three people were sat in a parked car close to the sports and social club in Rollesby Road, in Martham, just before 11pm on Saturday (June 27).

They were then approached by three men wearing balaclavas.

The driver was threatened and the suspects demanded his silver and gold Armani watch and a gold necklace which he handed to them.

One of the suspects was armed with a bat while a second suspect verbally threatened the victim with a knife, although it wasn’t seen.

Two passengers, both women, were also in the car and one had a Louis Vuitton handbag stolen.

A post on social media warning people to be on their guard said the three friends had driven to the spot to eat pizza.

It said they were “terrified” by the ordeal and warned people to be vigilant.

In response people spoke of their shock, tagging the incident “a total nightmare”, adding, “I do hope they catch these vile people.”

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information which could help police should contact Det Con Darren Herbert at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/42510/20.