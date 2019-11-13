Search

Six men and boy accused of running £1m cannabis factory due in court

13 November, 2019 - 06:00
Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Six men and a boy will appear at court this morning charged with running a £1m cannabis factory on a Norfolk industrial estate.

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham in July.

Five men have since denied producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

They are;

- Vedot Koc, 42, from London;

- Leonardo Motera, 18, from London;

- Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address;

- Potja Shprim, 31, of no fixed address;

- Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London;

- Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address

- A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons

They will appear at Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial review this morning.

