Six men and boy accused of running £1m cannabis factory due in court
13 November, 2019 - 06:00
Six men and a boy will appear at court this morning charged with running a £1m cannabis factory on a Norfolk industrial estate.
Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham in July.
Five men have since denied producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.
They are;
- Vedot Koc, 42, from London;
- Leonardo Motera, 18, from London;
- Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address;
- Potja Shprim, 31, of no fixed address;
- Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London;
- Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address
- A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons
They will appear at Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial review this morning.
