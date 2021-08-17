Lowestoft man 'went on rampage' in 'month of madness'

Published: 6:30 AM August 17, 2021

A Lowestoft man who “went on the rampage” and caused thousands of pounds of damage to more than 30 cars, including a police car, has been given a community order

Sentencing 26-year-old Matthew Malam, Judge Emma Peters described his behaviour as a “month of madness.”

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday, August 13, that in July last year Malam damaged a police car in Stowmarket by jumping on the bonnet, smashing the windscreen, kicking the wing mirror and damaging the bodywork.

After his arrest he said he’d tried to get his medication from Asda and had gone on a rampage when he couldn’t get it.

The court heard that Malam had also damaged 23 cars on the forecourt of Lings Honda dealership in Lowestoft and damaged cars at John Grose and Enterprise Cars.

Malam, of Waveney Close, Lowestoft, admitted eight offences of criminal damage and two assaults on police officers with three further offences of damaging cars to be considered.

He was given an 18 month community order, a 30 day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work.