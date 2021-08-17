News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Lowestoft man 'went on rampage' in 'month of madness'

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM August 17, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A Lowestoft man who “went on the rampage” and caused thousands of pounds of damage to more than 30 cars, including a police car, has been given a community order

Sentencing 26-year-old Matthew Malam, Judge Emma Peters described his behaviour as a “month of madness.”

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday, August 13, that in July last year Malam damaged a police car in Stowmarket by jumping on the bonnet, smashing the windscreen, kicking the wing mirror and damaging the bodywork.

After his arrest he said he’d tried to get his medication from Asda and had gone on a rampage when he couldn’t get it.

The court heard that Malam had also damaged 23 cars on the forecourt of Lings Honda dealership in Lowestoft and damaged cars at John Grose and Enterprise Cars.

Malam, of Waveney Close, Lowestoft, admitted eight offences of criminal damage and two assaults on police officers with three further offences of damaging cars to be considered.

He was given an 18 month community order, a 30 day rehabilitation  requirement and ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work.

Most Read

  1. 1 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  2. 2 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  3. 3 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
  1. 4 14 fire crews battle factory fire
  2. 5 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
  3. 6 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
  4. 7 'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park
  5. 8 Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
  6. 9 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  7. 10 Historic Norwich coffee shop to reopen under new chef
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk farmer Luke Paterson hopes to restore Dilham Lake which was drained to create grazing land in the late 1970s

Farming

'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon