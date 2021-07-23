News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who made 200 indecent images and videos avoids prison

Logo Icon

Nigel Chapman

Published: 11:22 AM July 23, 2021   
King's Lynn coroners' court. Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence for making more than 200 indecent images and videos.

Police found the material on devices at Matthew Kemp’s home in Middleton after receiving a tip-off about a Snapchat account.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was also told on Thursday that police traced a Skype conversation in which Kemp, 34, said he would have sex with a six-year-old.

At an earlier hearing, Kemp, of School Lane, had pleaded guilty to making 68 images and four videos of Category A (the most serious), 72 images and three videos of Category B, and 153 images and three videos of Category C.

He had no previous convictions.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, said: “Any right-thinking person finds these type of offences particularly unpalatable, if I can put it as delicately as that.”

He accepted that the custody threshold had been passed but told the bench it was difficult to think of a case where there were more reasons to suspend the sentence.

“The acceptance of what he’s done, the recognition of what he’s done, the family support – many people are not so lucky to have such support whereby their partner stays with someone in this scenario, and his efforts in trying to change his thought processes,” said the solicitor.

The court was told that Kemp had enrolled in a course with The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, a child protection charity.

Kemp was given 12 months’ custody, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to do 150 hours’ unpaid work and 40 rehabilitation days with probation officers.

He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must remain on the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

Costs of £145 and victim surcharge of £156 were ordered.

