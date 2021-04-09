News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man denies murder of 42-year-old who was stabbed in neck

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 11:23 AM April 9, 2021
Matthew Constantinou appeared in court on Tuesday, October 6, charged with murdering Thomas Moore on

Police at the scene where Thomas Moore died in North Walsham - Credit: Archant

A man is to go on trial this month after denying the murder of a 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck following a disturbance in a Norfolk town.

Police were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2,  following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers arrived to find Thomas Moore on nearby Bacton Road, who died at the scene.

Matthew Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has denied murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court over a video link.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder as well as two counts of having an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat and a knife, on October 2, last year.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Elizabeth Marsh QC appeared for Constantinou at the hearing.

The trial is listed for April 26 and is expected to last about seven to 10 days.



