Man assaulted nurses at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Published: 1:50 PM August 16, 2021

Martynas Dagilis assaulted two nurses at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

A patient threatened a nurse with a crutch and injured another nurse on the leg while waiting in the accident and emergency department, a court heard.

Martynas Dagilis, 24, who uses crutches after losing part of his leg, fell asleep while waiting at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 3, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said when woken by staff Dagilis became aggressive and went into a toilet to smoke.

Mr Gair said after being told this was not allowed, Dagilis emerged from the toilet and swung his crutch towards the head of a nurse, hitting a wall.

Dagilis was then put in a side room and was seen by another senior nurse and two security officers but continued to be aggressive and overturned a table which hit the nurse on her leg, bruising her toe.

Mr Gair said the table, costing £219, was also damaged. Police were called and Dagilis was arrested.

The nurse struck by the table said in a statement the leg injury caused her significant pain, especially after working long shifts, and she now felt intimidated dealing with difficult patients.

The court heard Dagilis carried out a similar attack on hospital staff on November 28, last year, when he was given a community order.

Dagilis, of Norwich Road, Mulbarton, admitted two assaults on emergency workers, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour on June 3.

Representing himself in court, he said he just wanted to go home and had told hospital staff he did not want trouble.

Judge Anthony Bate jailed Dagilis for four months, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £219 compensation to the hospital for the table.

Judge Bate told Dagilis hospital staff should be treated with respect and he breached that understanding when he had carried out the assaults.

However he accepted Dagilis underwent a change following a road collision leading to the partial loss of his leg.

"That life changing injury has had an understandable impact on his own well being."

He warned that if Dagilis breached the order he could be jailed.