News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man assaulted nurses at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 1:50 PM August 16, 2021   
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Martynas Dagilis assaulted two nurses at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

A patient threatened a nurse with a crutch and injured another nurse on the leg while waiting in the accident and emergency department, a court heard.

Martynas Dagilis, 24, who uses crutches after losing part of his leg, fell asleep while waiting at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 3, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said when woken by staff Dagilis became aggressive and went into a toilet to smoke.

Mr Gair said after being told this was not allowed, Dagilis emerged from the toilet and swung his crutch towards the head of a nurse, hitting a wall.

Dagilis was then put in a side room and was seen by another senior nurse and two security officers but continued to be aggressive and overturned a table which hit the nurse on her leg, bruising her toe.

Mr Gair said the table, costing £219, was also damaged. Police were called and Dagilis was arrested.

The nurse struck by the table said in a statement the leg injury caused her significant pain, especially after working long shifts, and she now felt intimidated dealing with difficult patients.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park
  2. 2 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
  3. 3 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
  1. 4 Banksy artwork to be restored after security stops vandal in the act
  2. 5 Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach
  3. 6 Has ANOTHER piece of Banksy artwork been discovered?
  4. 7 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  5. 8 Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
  6. 9 WATCH: Hot air balloons produce stunning nighttime spectacle
  7. 10 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144

The court heard Dagilis carried out a similar attack on hospital staff on November 28, last year, when he was given a community order.

Dagilis, of Norwich Road, Mulbarton, admitted two assaults on emergency workers, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour on June 3.

Representing himself in court, he said he just wanted to go home and had told hospital staff he did not want trouble.

Judge Anthony Bate jailed Dagilis for four months, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £219 compensation to the hospital for the table.

Judge Bate told Dagilis hospital staff should be treated with respect and he breached that understanding when he had carried out the assaults.

However he accepted Dagilis underwent a change following a road collision leading to the partial loss of his leg.

"That life changing injury has had an understandable impact on his own well being."

He warned that if Dagilis breached the order he could be jailed.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk farmer Luke Paterson hopes to restore Dilham Lake which was drained to create grazing land in the late 1970s

Farming

'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced.

Norfolk Live

Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Liz Withington next to the street art on Cromer's each beach, which may or may not be by Banksy. 

Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon