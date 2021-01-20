Man involved in supply of cannabis detoxed during lockdown

Published: 4:43 PM January 20, 2021

A man who admitted being concerned in cannabis supply managed to detox off drugs during lockdown, a court heard.

Martyn Beth, 29, was stopped by police in Great Yarmouth, after he appeared to make an exchange with two known drug users, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said when searched he was found to have some wraps of cocaine and heroin for his personal use and when his phone was examined it was discovered he had been involved in low-level supply of cannabis.

Beth, from Peterborough, admitted possession of cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of cannabis on February 13, 2020.

The court heard that since his arrest he had managed to detox himself off drugs during lockdown.

Judge Maureen Bacon mposed an 18 month community order and a 12 month drug rehabilitation order,

She told him: "I know you got yourself off Class A drugs."

However she said the order was to give him extra support to carry on with the work he had done himself.

John Morgans, for Beth, said it was very low level dealing.