Search

Advanced search

Gang of youths calling themselves 'Bungay mafia' are 'intimidating' town

PUBLISHED: 10:07 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 21 November 2019

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Residents of a town have been left shaken following reports of anti-social behaviour, with claims a group named the "Bungay Mafia" are "intimidating" locals.

The mayor of bungay, Sue Collins. Photo: Bungay Town CouncilThe mayor of bungay, Sue Collins. Photo: Bungay Town Council

People in Bungay claim a group of teenagers loiter in the town centre and complain they have vandalised play equipment, thrown eggs at properties and intimidate residents.

One father, who did not wish to be named, said: "I moved into the town centre about seven months ago and there was definitely a large presence of kids and youths intimidating people, especially early evenings.

"I don't take my children to the park by the doctor's surgery anymore because of the groups of teenagers hanging around drinking, smoking cannabis and generally being intimidating or vandalising the play equipment."

He claimed his children are "terrified" of them.

Liz Casey, Police locality officer, Lowestoft Police Station. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodLiz Casey, Police locality officer, Lowestoft Police Station. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another resident said there is a group of teenagers who call themselves "the Bungay mafia" and they "hang around under the Buttercross and make people intimidated with their presence and behaviour."

You may also want to watch:

"Bungay is a small town and they like to think they are a force to be reckoned with, when in actual fact they are just idiots wearing hoodies who think they are in inner London," they said.

However, Bungay Mayor Sue Collins said anti-social behaviour in the town is not isolated to Bungay, and other nearby market towns are "sharing the same problems.

Locality inspector Elizabeth Casey, who is responsible for the two Suffolk Police Safer Neighbourhood Teams in Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay, said: "There have been instances of anti-social behaviour in Bungay, police are aware and dealing with those responsible swiftly and appropriately.

"Perception and reality are two very different things. We don't have County Lines, we don't have gangs. Groups congregate and if they behave in an unacceptable manner the police will respond and deal appropriately.

"Police are deployed and visible in the area, we have response officers and safer neighbourhood teams who are committed to serving our communities and keeping the public safe.

"If you are presented with a situation where you feel threatened or intimidate, call the police using 999. If the community have any information or intelligent please call police via 101 or report it online."

This paper has seen footage of a group throwing eggs at a Bungay property.

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Streets to headline huge outdoor gig in Norwich next summer

The Streets will perform at Earlham Park next summer. Picture: PA/Archant

Man suffers arm injury after taxi hit and run

A student pedestrian has suffered an injury to his arm after being hit by a taxi driver in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Fjords, fish and Northern Lights - a journey down Norway’s coastline

Another of Hurtigruten's ships passes us along the coastline of Norway. Picture: Stuart Anderson

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists