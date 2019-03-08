Man with throwing knife and screwdriver threatened to 'nut' police

Kevin Matthews was given a suspended jail sentence at Norwich Crown Court for possessing a knife and assaulting a police officer PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man with a knife and a screwdriver threatened to "nut" police who were called by ambulance workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kevin Matthews, 49, was seen "behaving aggressively with a weapon" by ambulance staff on Drayton High Road in Norwich.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, told Norwich Crown Court police were called and they found Matthews curled up in a ball under a bush.

He was found with a screwdriver and a throwing knife with a blade of about nine inches.

Matthews was then "somewhat aggressive" towards police who arrested him for having a bladed article.

Ms O'Donovan said he was telling police he would "nut them" before being taken to the floor by officers.

She said: "He was taken to the floor because of his aggressive behaviour and kept kicking out, so leg restraints were applied to him."

He later told police he would behave and had them removed but kicked out at an officer, who did not sustain an injury but had his trousers marked.

Matthews, of Sleaford Green, Norwich, appeared in court on Thursday (November 7) having previously admitted possession of a knife and assault of an emergency worker on May 19 this year.

Matthews, who has more than 40 convictions for almost 170 previous offences, was told by Judge Stephen Holt he had a "very bad record".

You may also want to watch:

But he said there were signs Matthews' life as a petty criminal was coming to an end.

He said ambulance staff saw him "acting aggressively with a knife in a public place".

Judge Holt said police were called and found the defendant to be very abusive and uncooperative.

The judge said police had to be supported by the courts and imposed a prison sentence.

But he said he was able to suspend the sentence.

Matthews was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for 18 months.

John Morgans, mitigating, said Matthews had been "out of trouble for some time".

But he said Matthewas was "not a well man".

He said he suffered from bipolar disorder and anxiety.

He insisted Matthews was not someone who habitually got into violent confrontations with police or who normally behaved that way.