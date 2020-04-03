Armed police arrest man who was pointing BB gun at sea near pier

Picture of gun received after man arresred following incident near Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter. Archant

A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a man brandishing a gun on the beach at Lowestoft.

Officers were called to the Claremont Pier area of Lowestoft at 4.20pm on Thursday (April 2).

A man was said to be pointing what was believed to be a BB gun at the sea near to the pier.

A police spokesman said: “Officers, including armed police and the dog unit, were sent to the area and around 30 minutes later they located and detained a man in Lawson Road.

“An imitation firearm and two lock knives were seized by police.”

A 41-year-old man from Lowestoft was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and possession of a knife and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he remains for questioning.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 37/19368/20.