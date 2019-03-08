Man with 216 offences under his belt targeted pub and restaurants

A prolific criminal with 216 offences under his belt went on a one-man crime spree including carrying out burglaries which targeted a Norwich pub and a restauran, a court heard.

Anthony Eames, 47, admitted breaking into the Castle pub, at Spitalfields, on April 1 when 26 bottles of wine worth £473 were stolen and £850-worth of damage was also caused to a door during the burglary.

Norwich Crown Court heard he also admitted a burglary at Bishops Dining Room and Wine Bar, on St Andrew's Hill, on April 12, when he again stole alcohol worth £431.

Eames, of William White Place, Norwich, also admitted a string of further offences including fraud, when he bought goods using a stolen bank card, which had been taken from a drunken man, in Norwich.

He also admitted interfering with a Nissan Juke, which was the car of a busy doctor on call, who was working at the Norwich walk-in centre, in February, this year.

Eames also admitted theft from shops and threatening behaviour, assaulting a police officer and stealing a coat worth £109 belonging to Seven Wolves.

He also asked for four further offences to be taken into consideration, which included a burglary at the Last Wine Bar, in Norwich.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said that Eames had a long history of offending having 55 convictions for 216 offences.

Jonathan Goodman, for Eames said : "He is now 47 and it is time for his offending to stop."

He said that Eames had moved to Northern Ireland for a while after his last prison sentence to try to start a new life, but then returned to Norwich, where he started to take drugs once more.

He said that some of the burglaries involved stealing alcohol as it was easy for him to sell on, to raise cash.

Mr Goodman said: "It would be easy to sell on in order to continue to feed his drug habit."

He said it was commendable that Eames had now managed to get himself drug-free while on remand.

He said that Eames was keen to get help with his future when he was released from this latest sentence.

Jailing him for 21 months, Judge Stephen Holt said the strongest mitigation in his favour was that he had pleaded guilty.