Man who stole cash from restaurant has his sentencing adjourned

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 20 September 2019

A man has pleaded guilty to assault and theft at K's Diner in Wells. Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

A man who stole a large sum of money from a diner in Wells has had his sentencing adjourned for medical reports.

Anthony Millward, 54, of Clarence Park Road, Bournemouth, admitted one count of theft and two counts of assault following the incident at K's on The Quay, on Sunday, June 30, at an earlier hearing.

Millward appeared on Friday at Norwich Crown Court for a short hearing to update the court on progress in the case.

The court has been told that Millward has been receiving ongoing medical treatment and had upcoming appointments and his barrister John Morgans said that a further medical report had been organised.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing and Millward was given bail until his sentencing date.

Police were called to the diner at around 4.45pm after reports that a large quantity of cash had been stolen and Millward was later arrested.

