Man who stole cash from restaurant has his sentencing adjourned

A man has pleaded guilty to assault and theft at K's Diner in Wells. Pictures: Abigail Nicholson Archant

A man who stole a large sum of money from a diner in Wells has had his sentencing adjourned for medical reports.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Millward, 54, of Clarence Park Road, Bournemouth, admitted one count of theft and two counts of assault following the incident at K's on The Quay, on Sunday, June 30, at an earlier hearing.

Millward appeared on Friday at Norwich Crown Court for a short hearing to update the court on progress in the case.

You may also want to watch:

The court has been told that Millward has been receiving ongoing medical treatment and had upcoming appointments and his barrister John Morgans said that a further medical report had been organised.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing and Millward was given bail until his sentencing date.

Police were called to the diner at around 4.45pm after reports that a large quantity of cash had been stolen and Millward was later arrested.