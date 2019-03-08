Search

Man who stole cash from Norfolk restaurant is warned jail 'inevitable'

PUBLISHED: 14:51 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 05 August 2019

A man has pleaded guilty to assault and theft at K's Diner in Wells. Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

A man has pleaded guilty to assault and theft at K's Diner in Wells. Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

A man who stole a large quantity of cash from a Norfolk restaurant where he also assaulted two people has been warned a custodial sentence was "inevitable".

Anthony Millward, 54, has previously admitted one count of theft and two counts of assault following an incident at K's diner at Wells-next-the-sea on Sunday, June 30 this year.

Police were called to the diner at around 4.45pm, and a large quantity of cash had been stolen.

Millward, formerly of Bournemouth but whose address held by Norwich Crown Court is Hamstead, London, was due to be sentenced on Monday (August 5) having previously admitted the offences.

But John Morgans, mitigating, said Millward was receiving ongoing medical treatment and had upcoming appointments and asked for the case to be adjourned.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the case until September 16 but warned an "inevitable custodial sentence" was likely.

