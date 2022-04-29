News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged with possession of firearms after Sprowston search

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:26 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 6:46 PM April 29, 2022
Armed Police at Inman Rd, Norwich. Police responding to reports of illegal firearms.

Armed Police at Inman Rd, Norwich. Police responding to reports of illegal firearms being kept at a property on Inman Road.

A man has been charged with the possession of illegal firearms after a search at a property in Sprowston.

Trevor Deary, 74, appeared in court charged with possession of firearms without a certificate, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons for sale or transfer and failing to comply with the conditions of a firearms certificate.

It comes after police cordoned off a property in Sprowston on Tuesday, April 26, following reports that illegal firearms had been discovered during a routine licensing visit.

Deary, of Inman Road, Sprowston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court, where he was further remanded in custody and will appear before Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27.

A police cordon remained in place at the address on Friday.


