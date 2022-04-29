Man charged with possession of firearms after Sprowston search
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant
A man has been charged with the possession of illegal firearms after a search at a property in Sprowston.
Trevor Deary, 74, appeared in court charged with possession of firearms without a certificate, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons for sale or transfer and failing to comply with the conditions of a firearms certificate.
It comes after police cordoned off a property in Sprowston on Tuesday, April 26, following reports that illegal firearms had been discovered during a routine licensing visit.
Deary, of Inman Road, Sprowston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court, where he was further remanded in custody and will appear before Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27.
A police cordon remained in place at the address on Friday.