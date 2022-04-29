Man charged with possession of firearms after Sprowston search

Armed Police at Inman Rd, Norwich. Police responding to reports of illegal firearms being kept at a property on Inman Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A man has been charged with the possession of illegal firearms after a search at a property in Sprowston.

Trevor Deary, 74, appeared in court charged with possession of firearms without a certificate, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons for sale or transfer and failing to comply with the conditions of a firearms certificate.

It comes after police cordoned off a property in Sprowston on Tuesday, April 26, following reports that illegal firearms had been discovered during a routine licensing visit.

Police have cordoned off a property in Inman Road, Sprowston, after illegal firearms were found. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Deary, of Inman Road, Sprowston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court, where he was further remanded in custody and will appear before Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27.

A police cordon remained in place at the address on Friday.



