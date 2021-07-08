Published: 4:37 PM July 8, 2021

Kastroit Dardha who has been jailed after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An Albanian waiter was caught with a kilo of cocaine in a car on the A11 after coming to the UK to find money to help his sick parents, a court has heard.

Kastroit Dardha, 23, had been driving a VW Golf on the A11 at Wymondham when he was stopped by police after being suspected of having no licence or insurance.

Norwich Crown Court heard Dardha gave false details to officers who found a package, which appeared to contain a kilo of drugs, in the rear passenger footwell.

Adam Norris, prosecuting, said the package was “wrapped in cling film” and contained “pressed cocaine”.

Dardha made no comment in interview but later admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Mr Norris said he did so on the basis he had been in the country illegally and accrued debt by travelling to Norwich.

Dardha, of no fixed address, appeared at court on Thursday (July 8) after having previously admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs on April 9 this year.

He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance.

Richard Kelly, mitigating, said the defendant, a part-time waiter, left Albania to seek employment in the UK In order to be able to pay for medication for his ill parents.

He was trafficked to this country and was detained in a detention centre before being offered a place in Norwich.

Mr Kelly said Dardha was told he would have to do “dirty work” to pay for debt he had accrued.

He refused but was threatened with violence and then was told to take drugs to a postcode in Norwich.

Sentencing the defendant to 20 months imprisonment, Recorder Simon Taylor said Dardha “played a part in trying to put a kilo of into the hands of those who would’ve dealt it on the streets".

He added: “If that was successful that would’ve caused a great deal of harm.

“That is why despite what you have gone through yourself this matter had to be treated with some seriousness."

Dardha was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.



