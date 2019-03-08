Man faces trial over possessing imitation firearm in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is to stand trial accused of a number of offences, including possession of an imitation firearm.

Jacques Kiwele, 23, of Sprowston Road, Norwich, is accused of four counts of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm.

The charges relate to an incident in Anglia Square and Mill Lane on Saturday, February 9.

Armed police were sent to respond to the incident, which happened in the Anglia Square area at around 4.30am.

A group of friends were walking home when they were approached by a man who is alleged to have pulled out a gun and assaulted two of the group.

Kiwele, who was remanded in custody following his arrest, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Tuesday (May 7 2019) to face the charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences and will stand trial at the crown court on October 7.

He remains in custody.