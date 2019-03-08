Search

Man to stand trial next year accused of historic sexual offences

PUBLISHED: 13:04 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 15 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man will stand trial next year accused of a series of historical sex offences.

Robert Reynolds, 78, of Shortthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, has denied a total of 16 offences, including seven counts of rape of a girl under 16, and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16.

The offences are said to have been committed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Reynolds was interviewed by the police in 2017, taking two years before the case was brought to court.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 15) where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Reynolds will now stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on March 30 next year.

