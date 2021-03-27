News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of raping woman he picked up in city club to face retrial

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:03 AM March 27, 2021   
Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Shahan Ali is to have a retrial after being accused of raping a girl he picked up at a club on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A man accused of raping a teenager after he picked her up in a Norwich club is to have a re-trial later this year.

Shahan Ali, 30, was alleged to have carried out the sex attack after meeting the 17-year-old girl in Reload nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, in Norwich.

A trial at Norwich Crown Court had heard that the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was driven back to the car park of the Holiday Inn on Ipswich Road, in Norwich.

Ali, from Glasgow, was accused of locking the teenager in the vehicle before he forced her to engage in a sexual act on February 19 last year.

Earlier this month a jury unanimously found Ali not guilty of false imprisonment but they were formally discharged after they were unable to reach a verdict on the rape charge.

Following a hearing earlier this month it has been decided there will be a retrial on November 29.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  2. 2 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
  3. 3 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
  1. 4 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
  2. 5 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
  3. 6 Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died
  4. 7 Man dies after car leaves the road, inquest hears
  5. 8 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
  6. 9 Missing teenage girl is found safe
  7. 10 Two Norfolk gastropubs listed among top 50 in the country

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

midland road car park in north walsham

Norfolk County Council

'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
70 Marine Parade

New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gary 'Gee' Smith has died suddenly

Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon