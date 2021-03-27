Man accused of raping woman he picked up in city club to face retrial
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012
A man accused of raping a teenager after he picked her up in a Norwich club is to have a re-trial later this year.
Shahan Ali, 30, was alleged to have carried out the sex attack after meeting the 17-year-old girl in Reload nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, in Norwich.
A trial at Norwich Crown Court had heard that the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was driven back to the car park of the Holiday Inn on Ipswich Road, in Norwich.
Ali, from Glasgow, was accused of locking the teenager in the vehicle before he forced her to engage in a sexual act on February 19 last year.
Earlier this month a jury unanimously found Ali not guilty of false imprisonment but they were formally discharged after they were unable to reach a verdict on the rape charge.
Following a hearing earlier this month it has been decided there will be a retrial on November 29.
