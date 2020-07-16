Search

Man admits knife attack

PUBLISHED: 13:22 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 16 July 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A man is to be sentenced after admitting a knife attack.

Petru Dragoi, 37, had been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in Great Yarmouth on February 28 this year and wounding with intent in Yarmouth on the same date.

Dragoi, of Garfield Road, Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Thursday (July 16).

The defendant, who spoke through an interpreter, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard Dragoi would deny wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm but would be admitting a lesser offence of causing actual bodily harm.

No pre-sentence report was sought in the case and the matter was listed for sentence by Judge Anthony Bate on August 7.

Stephen Mather appeared for the prosecution and Danielle O’Donovan represented Dragoi.

