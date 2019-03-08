Former paramedic who stabbed wife is cleared of attempted murder

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich Archant

A former paramedic who slashed his wife with a knife when he confronted her in an alleyway has been cleared of attempting to murder her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alleyway off Riverside Road where Paul Brine attempted to murder his wife. PIC: Peter Walsh. Alleyway off Riverside Road where Paul Brine attempted to murder his wife. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Paul Brine, 66, stabbed his estranged wife and her friend in an alleyway on Riverside Road, Norwich, after she rejected his pleas to have him back.

Norwich Crown Court heard Brine and his wife had been living apart for a few weeks after almost 40 years of marriage when he turned up to remonstrate with and told her he was going to murder her.

Brine had gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court after having denied attempted murder of his estranged wife on November 8, last year.

A jury of eight women and four men took more than six hours to find Brine not guilty of attempted murder on Monday (October 14).

Paul Brine. PHOTO: Alex Hurrell Paul Brine. PHOTO: Alex Hurrell

They also acquitted him of a separate count of wounding with intent.

You may also want to watch:

But Brine, of Randell Close, North Walsham, had previously admitted two counts of malicious wounding, against both his wife and her friend, and will be sentenced on November 29.

Brine, who wore a grey jumper, said "thank you" to the jury before being taken down to the cells.

Judge Stephen Holt said both Brine's wife's friend and a neighbour who came to help would be nominated for a bravery award.

During the trial Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Brine pulled a hunting knife from behind his back "like a dagger" before telling his wife: "I am going to murder you."

But giving evidence, Brine, who has had mental health issues, said he wanted his wife to watch him die after she ended their relationship and "destroyed his life".

He told the jury his wife misheard him and claimed he said he was going to kill himself but said the two women were injured as they tried to wrestle the knife from him.

Brine, a former paramedic who spent his later years working voluntarily for the Salvation Army, told the court he thought he had "put her through enough and I had this voice telling me it is time to die".

He was arrested by armed police at his home after making two failed suicide attempts.