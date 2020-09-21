Man admits assaulting neighbour with a bird bath following dispute
PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 September 2020
A man is to be sentenced after he admitted assaulting a neighbour with a bird bath.
Adrian Lake, 60, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday after having been charged with an offence of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a neighbour without intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The court heard the neighbour had been repeatedly struck with a bird bath following an argument.
Lake, of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened on September 20.
He also admitted another offence of destroying a wire supplying electricity to a neighbour on the same date.
District Judge Shanta Deonarine sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for sentence at a date to be fixed.
Lake, who appeared in court via videolink, was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing at the crown court.
