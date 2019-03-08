Search

Man to appear in court over Norwich carjacking

PUBLISHED: 10:09 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 12 June 2019

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man will appear in court this morning after being arrested by police investigating knifepoint carjackings and a string of other crimes in Norwich and South Norfolk.

Rashal Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, will is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with 10 offences.

It follows a string of crimes over the past two days in Norwich and South Norfolk, which included:

- The knifepoint carjacking of a woman's black Mini Cooper in Norwich.

- The discharge of a firearm in Stoke Holy Cross

Alam has been charged with:

- Robbery - a woman was robbed of a Mini Cooper in Gurnsey Road, Norwich, on Monday, June 10

- Possession of a bladed article - being in possession of a knife in Gurnsey Road on Monday, June 10

- Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence - being in possession of a single barrel shotgun in Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10 with intent to cause fear of violence against a man and woman

- Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - possession of weapon in Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10

- Burglary - burgled a property in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10

- Taking a vehicle without consent - stole a VW Passat in Stoke Holy Cross on Monday, June 10

- Attempted burglary - Derby Street, Norwich, Monday, June 10

- Assaulting a police officer - Norwich, Monday, June 10

- Racially aggravated threatening behaviour - Norwich, Monday, June 10

- Threatening behaviour - Norwich, Monday, June 10

Alam was remanded in police custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday 12 June 2019).

Norfolk police have arrested two further men on suspicion of robbery.

One man, in his 30s, was arrested in Dereham Road at about 7.30pm last night and another man, also in his 30s, was arrested in the Russell Street area of the city in the early hours of this morning.

