Man to appear in court after attempted knife-point robbery in Norfolk

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

A man accused of attempted robbery following an incident where householders were threatened with a knife is to appear in court next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Beach Road, Snettisham, shortly after 12.20pm on February 15 this year after two men entered a property armed with a knife and demanded money.

Both householders were assaulted during the incident; a man suffered a knife injury to his face while a woman was hit to the ground suffering minor injury. Both required treatment as hospital but have since been discharged.

The suspects left empty-handed and enquiries are ongoing to locate the men.

Daniel Gillett, 33, of Queensway, Didcot, has been accused of attempted robbery.

He has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in connection with the offence and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court, for a second occasion, on April 2. He was remanded in custody.