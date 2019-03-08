Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man to appear in court after attempted knife-point robbery in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:40 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 27 March 2019

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

A man accused of attempted robbery following an incident where householders were threatened with a knife is to appear in court next month.

Police were called to Beach Road, Snettisham, shortly after 12.20pm on February 15 this year after two men entered a property armed with a knife and demanded money.

Both householders were assaulted during the incident; a man suffered a knife injury to his face while a woman was hit to the ground suffering minor injury. Both required treatment as hospital but have since been discharged.

The suspects left empty-handed and enquiries are ongoing to locate the men.

Daniel Gillett, 33, of Queensway, Didcot, has been accused of attempted robbery.

He has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in connection with the offence and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court, for a second occasion, on April 2. He was remanded in custody.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Emergency services called after crash involving van

Emergency services were called to crash involving a van in Wymondham. Pic: JP Asher.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Ten Bells up for sale amid fears for pub’s future

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale. Picture: Archant

Moorhens get the five star treatment with new floating bird hotel

From left: Beeston Common Management Group member Cherry Farrow, Sheringham deputy mayor Liz Withington, mayor Madeleine Ashcroft, commons honorary warden Francis Farrow and town councillor Neil Espin with the floating moorhen hotel. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Social worker suspended after logging meetings with vulnerable children that did not happen

Caroline Chirimuuta worked at Norfolk County Council. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists