Search

Advanced search

Norwich man charged with having pistol with intent to cause fear of violence

PUBLISHED: 15:03 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 30 September 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court charged with having an air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence.

Timothy Dempsey, 68, of Forester Close, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 30) having been charged with having an air weapon in Norwich with intent, causing another to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.

The charge, which states Dempsey had a Crossman air pistol .22 calibre weapon on November 4 last year, can only be heard at the crown court.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and formally sent the case to Norwich Crown Court on October 28.

Dave Foulkes, who represented Dempsey via a videolink in the court, said the defendant intends to plead guilty to the charge.

Dempsey, who spoke only to confirm his details in the short hearing, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing in the crown court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in dressing gown and slippers caught tending £60k drug factory in suburbs

Mindaughes Noreika. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Thirteen allegations of sexual misconduct reported to police at troubled ambulance trust

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust could be placed into special measures after a damning report from the CQC. Picture: EEAST

Norwich City transfer rumours: Fenerbahce keen to sign Buendia

Emi Buendia celebrates scoring his only goal of last season, during a 2-1 Premier League loss at Watford in July Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Seventy-six pupils and a teacher told to isolate after further Covid-19 case at school

A further 76 students and a staff member have been told to self isolate at home after a confirmed case of Covid-19 Picture: Matthew Usher