Norwich man charged with having pistol with intent to cause fear of violence
PUBLISHED: 15:03 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 30 September 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A man has appeared in court charged with having an air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence.
Timothy Dempsey, 68, of Forester Close, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 30) having been charged with having an air weapon in Norwich with intent, causing another to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.
The charge, which states Dempsey had a Crossman air pistol .22 calibre weapon on November 4 last year, can only be heard at the crown court.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and formally sent the case to Norwich Crown Court on October 28.
Dave Foulkes, who represented Dempsey via a videolink in the court, said the defendant intends to plead guilty to the charge.
Dempsey, who spoke only to confirm his details in the short hearing, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing in the crown court.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.