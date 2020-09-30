Norwich man charged with having pistol with intent to cause fear of violence

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court charged with having an air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Timothy Dempsey, 68, of Forester Close, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 30) having been charged with having an air weapon in Norwich with intent, causing another to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.

The charge, which states Dempsey had a Crossman air pistol .22 calibre weapon on November 4 last year, can only be heard at the crown court.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and formally sent the case to Norwich Crown Court on October 28.

Dave Foulkes, who represented Dempsey via a videolink in the court, said the defendant intends to plead guilty to the charge.

Dempsey, who spoke only to confirm his details in the short hearing, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing in the crown court.