Man due in court after car ploughs into Norwich pub

Published: 8:03 AM December 5, 2020 Updated: 8:44 AM December 5, 2020

A man is due to appear in court later this month after a stolen car ploughed into a Norwich pub.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Police have been investigating and a man in his 20s from the Norwich area has been summonsed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 22 in relation to taking a vehicle without consent.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the pub captured the moment the incident happened just after 11.40pm on Saturday, January 22.



