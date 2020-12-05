News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man due in court after car ploughs into Norwich pub

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:03 AM December 5, 2020    Updated: 8:44 AM December 5, 2020
GENERAL VIEW OF THE MISCHIEF PUB, FYE BRISGE STREET, NORWICH.

The Mischief pub on Fye Bridge Street, Norwich. - Credit: ©ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2002.

A man is due to appear in court later this month after a stolen car ploughed into a Norwich pub.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Police have been investigating and a man in his 20s from the Norwich area has been summonsed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 22 in relation to taking a vehicle without consent.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the pub captured the moment the incident happened just after 11.40pm on Saturday, January 22.


Norwich Magistrates Court

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highways England | Updated

Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry

Ruth Lawes

person

Food and Drink

Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon

Farming | Gallery

Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon

Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon