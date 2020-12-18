Woman threatened man with machete in Norfolk town centre

Published: 6:30 AM December 18, 2020

A woman who was “fuelled up on drink and drugs” threatened another man with a machete in a town centre, a court has heard.

Bethnee Storey, 21, had been out with Lauren Wilson, 25, in Milfleet in King’s Lynn town centre.

Storey and Wilson confronted a group of four - two men and two women - in the early hours of August 18 last year.

John Fairhead, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said they were behaving in an “aggressive manner”.

Storey punched one of the boys in the face while trying to get a beer he was carrying.

One of the two defendants said they had a crow bar but a machete was passed to Storey who was told by one of the group she would not know how to use it.

But Storey said: “I will get you”, before stating she would throw it at them.

Blue lights were seen and the defendant’s returned to a flat where Storey was staying at the time.

A takeaway meal was then ordered to the value of £24 but Wilson shut the door without paying for the meal.

Storey, from Peterborough, appeared in court for sentence on Thursday (December 17) having previously admitted affray, possession of a machete and assault.

Wilson, from Peterborough, appeared on court on Thursday (December 17) when she admitted affray on August 18 last year as well as theft of a takeaway on the same date.

She also admitted being in breach of a two year conditional discharge imposed in August 2018 for using threatening words and behaviour.

Judge Stephen Holt who said both defendants had been “fuelled on drink and drugs” imposed a six month sentence on Storey, suspended for 18 months.

He also ordered she observe a four month curfew from 9pm to 6am.

Wilson was jailed for three months suspended for 18 months with a four-month curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Ian James, mitigating for Storey, said there had been “a complete transformation in this young woman” a former victim of domestic violence who was talking to young people about her experiences.

Hugh Vass, mitigating for Wilson, said she did not have a weapon nor did she assault anyone.

Mr Vass said “thuggish, boorish behavior, whether by a man or a woman, was very unpleasant for anyone to see" and apologised for her behaviour.



