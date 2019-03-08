Search

Two arrested after man was threatened with knife

PUBLISHED: 13:51 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 27 June 2019

Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened with a knife in Watton Picture: Archant

Two men have been arrested after a man was threatened with a knife in Watton.

Police say it happened between 2.30 and 3.50pm on Saturday, June 22, in an alleyway between a food store and a newsagents on the High Street.

The victim, a man in his 40s was involved in a verbal altercation with two other men during which he was threatened with a knife.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jordan Lowe at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre on 101.

