Two arrested after man was threatened with knife

Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened with a knife in Watton Picture: Archant

Two men have been arrested after a man was threatened with a knife in Watton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say it happened between 2.30 and 3.50pm on Saturday, June 22, in an alleyway between a food store and a newsagents on the High Street.

The victim, a man in his 40s was involved in a verbal altercation with two other men during which he was threatened with a knife.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jordan Lowe at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre on 101.