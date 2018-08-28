Search

Man threatened to slit police officer’s throat during Christmas Day attack

PUBLISHED: 13:13 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 07 February 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man threatened to slit a police officer’s throat after biting his mother and throwing a Yorkshire pudding during a violent Christmas Day attack.

Jake Harrison, 22, had been at his mother’s address on December 25 last year and they “had a lovely morning”.

But Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Harrison, who had drunk vodka, cider and wine during the day, appeared to change while having his meal.

Corrine Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said he was muttering “they are not going to get me” and was “eating his food like an animal” before picking up a Yorkshire pudding which he “threw across the room”.

The court heard he became embroiled in a tussle with his mother who was bitten and suffered bruising during the incident.

Police were called and Harrison was “extremely abusive” towards the PC Christopher Shelley, stating he was going to “slit your throat” and using racially abusive language towards him.

Harrison also picked up the Christmas tree lights, put them in his mouth and “bit through the lights wire”.

During the incident he bit the PC Shelley’s shoulder and had to be pava sprayed to try and bring him under control.

That had some effect on him but he continued to try and bite the officer.

Eventually PC Shelley, together with colleagues, were able to restrain the defendant and get him into the prison van.

Harrison, of Ladbrooke Close, Diss, appeared at court on Tuesday (January 29) when he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker on December 25 last year.

He also admitted assault by beating on the same date, an offence which relates to his mother, and racially aggravated harassment.

Trevor Freeborn, chair of the bench of magistrates, said the behaviour admitted by the defendant was “disgraceful”.

He said lots of people have a drink but don’t go around “doing all that harm and damage to people”.

Harrison was sentenced to a 12 month community order.

He was ordered to carry out 50 hours unpaid work and complete up to 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days with probation.

He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer, fined £60 for the racially aggravated offence, ordered to pay £40 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said although Harrison was a “quiet, unassuming young man” he had drunk vodka, cider and wine on the day which had all had an affect on him.

Mr Mann said he “can’t explain it”.

He said his client also suffers from anxiety and depression.

