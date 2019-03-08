Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after falling from the balcony of a building in Norwich.

Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich.

Police and paramedics were called following reports a man had fallen from the balcony of a flat at Duke's Palace Wharf in Duke Street.

The 33-year-old man, who has not been named, has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment following the incident, which happened just after 10.50pm on Sunday (September 29).

A Norfolk police spokesman said he is currently in a stable condition.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) confirmed they attended, with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance being called following "calls expressing concern for a man's welfare".



The man was initially taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) before being transferred to Addenbrooke's.

Three people, a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail until the end of October while enquiries continue.

Forensic teams were seen in the area on Monday (September 30) as police continue to investigate the incident which has shocked those living nearby.

A 51-year-old man, who did not want to be named, but was in the Golden Star pub in Duke Street, said: "I looked out of the window and saw a few flashing lights at the top of the road.

"My first thought was someone had jumped off the multi-storey.

"We just saw police cars and my first thought was that someone had jumped."

The man said police closed off the road before ambulance crews arrived on scene.

He said at about 11.30pm they reopened the road and let cars back down Duke Street.

He said: "A police car stayed up there and the ambulance came past.

"The next day there was forensics up there."

One man said an area near to flats at Duke's Palace Wharf was cordoned off with police standing guard at the scene.

Information to police on 101.