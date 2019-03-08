Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth.

A man has been stabbed in a large street fight involving 20 people.

A police tent was placed at the scene of the incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the King Street area in Great Yarmouth at about 4.30pm on Wednesday following reports that around 20 people were involved in a fight in the street.

A man was stabbed in the brawl and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident and have been taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.

Six police cars were at the scene and the road was sealed off while officers dealt with the incident.

A police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth

Police cordoned off parts of King Street near Nottingham Way and St Peter's Road.

Inside the cordon people in Top Fade were still getting their hair cut.

The cordon was partially lifted at around 7.30pm and a police tent was put in place while forensic enquiries were carried out.

People in a nearby shop said there had been plenty of interest in what was going on.

A police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth

One man, who said he lived in the area, said he wasn't surprised to find police on the streets.

Great Yarmouth Policing Commander, Superintendent Roger Wiltshire, said: "We received a number of calls from members of the public about this incident and several units were deployed to the scene.

"While enquiries remain in the early stages, the initial indications are that those involved are known to one another and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident number 318 of June 26.