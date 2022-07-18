James Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man used knives and a saw to kill his neighbour after a row over motorbike noise, a court has heard.

James Crosbie, 48, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court after he denied the murder of Dean Allsop.

The 44-year-old was stabbed to death in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, shortly after 7.35pm on April 14 last year.

Crosbie has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell and her neighbour Kerryn Johnson.

Andrew Jackson, opening the prosecution case on Monday (July 18), said that Crosbie was arrested at the scene two minutes after Mr Allsop was pronounced dead, and told officers: "That makes me happy. That's a good thing, that's the best news I've ever heard."

Mr Jackson told the court Crosbie "allowed himself to become annoyed at the noise of the motorbike engines" ridden by Mr Allsop and his son Mikey.

He said there had been problems with the motorbike Mr Allsop's son had been riding and they went to a neighbour and motorbike mechanic for help.

Mr Jackson said they left the engine running for a couple of minutes before switching it off.

But Crosbie "appeared at a window in his house" and stuck up his middle finger to Mr Allsop, who he had previously attacked following a fall-out in 2018.

The defendant then came to the front door and was, said Mr Jackson, "plainly angry".

He shouted at Mr Allsop and said he could not hear his TV.

Mr Allsop, who had his crash helmet on, said his friend who was a mechanic, was looking at the motorbike.

After recognising him, Crosbie said "come here, come here and get me".

Mr Allsop did not respond but took out his phone and dialled 999, having previously been attacked by Crosbie.

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, came out with a saw in one hand and a kitchen knife in the other and began to chase Mr Allsop.

Seeing his father being chased Mikey ran back to his home to get a knife and ran back to the garage area.

Mr Jackson said: "By the time he got back his father had been stabbed."

He said Mikey could see "a lot of blood" with the defendant standing next to his father.

The victim's son hit Crosbie with his knife before running back home to get his mother, Miss Newell.

She ran to the scene and got there as Crosbie had gone to re-arm himself with another knife as he had broken one of them in the attack.

Mr Jackson said: "The only thing she could see was her partner lying in a pool of blood."

She found him unresponsive and began to scream.

Crosbie returned, leaned over Mr Allsop's body, and despite Miss Newell saying "please no", he then "began to stab Dean Allsop again".

Mr Jackson said: "He stabbed him in his neck and upper back."

Having done that Mr Jackson said Crosbie then started stabbing Miss Newell.

A neighbour who came to help was also attacked by Crosbie.

Other neighbours called police, who had initially been contacted by Mr Allsop.

At 8.18pm Mr Newell was pronounced dead.

He had been stabbed 17 times.

The fatal injuries were two stab wounds to his chest which penetrated his right lung and heart, resulting in "massive and fatal bleeding".

At 8.20pm Crosbie was arrested on suspicion of murder. It was then, he said: "That makes me happy."

Mr Jackson said his reaction showed "pleasure at having achieved his aim" and said Crosbie cannot dispute that he killed Mr Allsop.

At the time Crosbie states he he was suffering from an "abnormality of mental functioning" which offers an explanation for the killing.

Mr Jackson told the jury panel that Crosbie had previously admitted manslaughter or killing Mr Allsop as a result of diminished responsibility.

He said the sole issue the jury would have to resolve is whether it was more likely than not at the time of the killing that Crosbie was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning to the degree it "provides an explanation for the killing".

He said the prosecution case, on the evidence, is that it does not.

Mr Jackson said Crosbie had then tried to "neutralise" both Miss Newell and the other neighbour by attacking them both too.

The trial continues.