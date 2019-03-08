Search

WATCH: Dramatic footage of car crashing through wall

PUBLISHED: 16:17 18 June 2019

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto

Archant

A man who crashed a car through a brick wall has been arrested for a drugs offence as well as several other crimes.

The scene of the crash in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonThe scene of the crash in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Dramatic CCTV footage of the crash shows a black car veering off the road and ploughing through a brick wall on a resident's drive.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 13, in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth at around 7.50pm.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers arrested a man in his 30s following the collision.

The male was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, theft, possession of drugs and fraud.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The CCTV footage shows the driver leaving his vehicle before police officers arrive at the scene.

