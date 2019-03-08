Man set fire to Lowestoft flat with friend in wheelchair inside

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man twice set fire to his flat while he and a friend in a wheelchair were inside his Lowestoft home, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Turner, 40, of Salisbury Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 9) after being charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

The court heard that on April 8 this year a fire was started in a wheelie bin outside the flat before a second fire, on April 13, when items inside his flat were set fire to while Turner and another woman in a wheelchair were present.

You may also want to watch:

They both had to be taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said a third fire at the flat broke out on May 7 this year. Officers had to force their way into the property.

Turner has indicated guilty pleas but the case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court on June 6 because of the seriousness of the offences.

Michael Cole, representing Turner, said his client said he was in a "dark place".