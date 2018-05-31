Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called to Bluebell Road at just before 3am today to reports a man in his 20s had been stabbed.

The victim suffered serious injuries, and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he remains.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

A male and female were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, and one male was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police have cordoned off two areas whilst initial enquiries are carried out.

One of the areas which has been cordoned off is close to the junction of Bluebell Road with The Avenues.

Blue and white police tape covers part of the road and pathway/cycle lane which runs besides the University of East Anglia student accommodation.

A police van is in the road, which has been reduced to one lane of traffic, with a single police officer with the van.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 34 of December 11, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.