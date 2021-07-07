Published: 1:11 PM July 7, 2021

The sister of a Norwich woman killed by her controlling partner after she moved with him to London has warned he will "do it to someone else".

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police at a property in Charnwood Street, London, in March 17 last year following concerns for her safety.

A post-mortem examination revealed the former Heartsease High School pupil died from a head injury.

Miss Kidd's partner, Paul Vissers, 41, was given a 10-year extended prison sentence - made up of six years in custody and four years on licence - at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday (July 6) after having previously admitted manslaughter.

Paul Vissers who was given an extended 10-year sentence after admitting the manslaughter of Norwich woman Tracey Kidd. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The victim's sister, Gina, a mother of four who lives on Motum Road, opposite where Miss Kidd used to live, was "disgusted" by the sentence and feared he would go on to kill again.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing Gina, 60, said: "It’s disgusting. Absolutely a travesty.“

"The family are absolutely disgusted as are most of her friends and neighbours. He will go on and do this to someone else.

“You get caught with drugs and you would get 10 to 12 years in prison.

“He’s killed my sister. It’s ridiculous.”

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family. - Credit: Archant

However, Gina said she was glad Vissers was off the streets, for the moment at least.

She said: “I’m glad he’s behind bars. At least we know where he is at the moment - he’s in prison.”

Gina has also used the sentencing to urge other people in a similar situation to "get out" while they can.

As part of a message from the whole family, she said: "People in relationships like that really, really do need to get out as soon as possible".

Gina has previously described her sister, who was known as Bo to those closest to her, as a "bundle of fun".

She said everyone was shocked at what happened and it was “still a bit hard to believe”. Hundreds of people packed out Motum Road last year as she was taken in a horse and carriage to Earlham Crematorium for her funeral.

Funeral procession for Tracey Kidd. PIC: Supplied by Kidd family, - Credit: Archant

Gina, who fondly recalled playing darts and pool with her sister at city pubs, including the Freed Man and Larkman, said: “Friends who hadn’t seen her for years turned up. She’s terribly missed.”



