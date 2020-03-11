Search

'Jekyll and Hyde' character made threat to stab himself in front of dad after vodka binge

PUBLISHED: 17:29 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 11 March 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A 'Jekyll and Hyde' character who threatened to stab himself in front of his father has been told it would be suicide if he continued to drink a bottle of vodka a day, a court has heard.

Wesley Smith, 37, had been released from hospital after taking an overdose but Norwich Magistrates Court heard Smith, who stays with his parents, returned home, angry and 'abusive'.

Anna Crayford, prosecuting, said he picked up a knife and stabbed it into the table before making threats to hurt himself.

He 'held the knife to his throat' suggesting he was going to hurt himself and was acting like he had 'lost it'.

Smith's father was standing just a couple of feet away during the incident which happened on Monday (March 10).

When interviewed by police, Smith told officers he had drunk a bottle of vodka and told his parents to go away before picking up a knife.

His drinking stemmed from a relationship breakdown three years ago which means, as a result, that he only sees his children some of the time.

Smith, of Stanley Close, Cantley, appeared via videolink from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) and admitted criminal damage.

He also admitted driving with excess alcohol and no insurance which followed an incident on January 26 this year when he was stopped by police while driving a Jaguar car in Brundall.

He was found to have 131 microgrammes in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

John Rutherford, from the probation service, said that Smith, who was represented by Natalie Myers, was a 'Jekyll and Hyde' character largely due to drinking a litre of neat vodka a day.

He said Smith's drinking was down to the breakup of his relationship three year ago since when things have gone 'downhill badly' adding he had embarrassed himself and his family but wanted to show his parents he could beat it.

Chairman of the bench Jim Agnew said drinking that much a day was 'suicide'.

He was given an 18 month community order including alcohol treatment requirement, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work and £80 costs.

He was also banned from driving for 36 months.

