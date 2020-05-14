Man admits robbing town store with meat cleaver

The Londis store in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, was targeted by a man with a knife Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has admitted getting away with cash after he used a meat cleaver to help hold up a Norfolk store.

Police were called after a man walked into the Londis Store in St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth, armed with the weaon and demanded money from staff.

The man left the shop after being challenged by two members of the public but a quantity of cash was stolen in the raid, which happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 14.

Officers later arrested a man on Marine Parade.

Jordan Holmes, 23, of North Drive, Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday via videolink when he admitted robbery on April 14.

He also admitted a further offence of having an article with a blade or point, namely the meat cleaver, on the same date.

Judge Anthony Bate, who presided over the hearing via Skype during the coronavirus lockdown, adjourned sentencing until May 28.