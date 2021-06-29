Man rearrested in Linda Hood murder probe

Published: 12:14 PM June 29, 2021

Police have rearrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman in Gorleston earlier this month.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way on Friday, June 11, after firefighters were called to a blaze.

A post mortem exam found she had died from compression to the neck, leading officers to launch a murder investigation.

A 58-year-old man was originally arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life on June 17 but later released on police bail.

Police confirmed on Tuesday, June 29, that the same man had been rearrested in connection with Ms Hood's murder. He was taken to Wymondham Investigation Centre where he is being questioned.

A second man who was arrested on June 21 was later released under investigation and remains so.

Officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries, examinations of the scene, forensic enquiries and viewing CCTV footage in their bid to establish the circumstances of Ms Hood's death.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak with any taxi drivers who may have been working in or around the Magdalen Square or Cherwell Way area of Gorleston between 12pm on Thursday, June 10, and 9am on Friday, June 11.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit through an online portal or contact Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.